Head to Head Review: ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARM and ams-OSRAM”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $4.41 billion 32.45 $792.00 million $0.78 173.74 ams-OSRAM $3.71 billion 0.26 -$850.53 million ($0.90) -5.34

Volatility & Risk

ARM has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ARM has a beta of 4.11, indicating that its stock price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ARM and ams-OSRAM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 0 8 18 1 2.74 ams-OSRAM 1 1 0 0 1.50

ARM presently has a consensus target price of $179.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.67%. Given ARM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ARM is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of ARM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARM and ams-OSRAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 18.81% 15.03% 11.39% ams-OSRAM -3.27% 3.21% 0.56%

Summary

ARM beats ams-OSRAM on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded on November 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

