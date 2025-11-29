GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC) vs. Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Head-To-Head Review

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) and GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Therapeutics has a beta of -1.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GelStat has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.9% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of GelStat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Therapeutics 4 3 11 1 2.47 GelStat 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Summit Therapeutics and GelStat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Summit Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 74.03%. Given Summit Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Summit Therapeutics is more favorable than GelStat.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and GelStat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Therapeutics N/A -311.15% -262.35% GelStat N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Therapeutics and GelStat”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Therapeutics N/A N/A -$221.32 million ($1.24) -14.43 GelStat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Summit Therapeutics beats GelStat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Akeso, Inc. and its affiliates to develop and commercialize ivonescimab, as well as strategic collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the purpose of accelerating the development of ivonescimab. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About GelStat

GelStat Corporation, a consumer health care company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of over-the-counter and other non-prescription consumer health care products. Its products include GelStat Migraine, a patented solution used for pain relief from migraine headaches; Chews 2 Lose, an appetite suppressant gum for diet aide; All Natural Speed, an energy supplement product; and GelStat Sleep, a product for relief from sleep disorders and its associated symptoms. The company sells its products to retailers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and catalog merchandisers both directly and through external sales brokers. GelStat Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palm City, Florida.

