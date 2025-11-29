Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 2.4% increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Alerian MLP ETN Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AMJB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. 11,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,144. Alerian MLP ETN has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13.

Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

