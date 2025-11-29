GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on December 15th

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

GCM Grosvenor has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.98. 422,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,051. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.30. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.75.

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a net margin of 6.23%. Research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

