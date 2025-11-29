Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

TSE:JWEL traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$34.75. 57,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,241. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$27.90 and a twelve month high of C$38.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$199.33 million for the quarter. Jamieson Wellness had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Jamieson Wellness will post 2.1438892 EPS for the current year.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment.

