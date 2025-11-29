Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.49. 2,015,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,620. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.