Wealthquest Corp Purchases Shares of 914 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $597.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $592.17 and its 200 day moving average is $568.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.81.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

