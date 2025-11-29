Rinkey Investments Purchases New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 401.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,146,892 shares of company stock valued at $186,381,382 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

