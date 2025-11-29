Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Down 39.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) were down 39.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 4,194,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 701,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Rackla Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93.
About Rackla Metals
Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rackla Metals
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.