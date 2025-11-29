Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.16 and traded as high as $24.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $24.1630, with a volume of 283,837 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tsakos Energy Navigation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 1.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 399.0%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 312.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

