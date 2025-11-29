Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Position Raised by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.9% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.16 and its 200-day moving average is $306.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.61.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,080,435.48. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

