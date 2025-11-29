Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $115.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $488.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.