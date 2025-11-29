NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NetEase stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetEase alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

NetEase Stock Down 0.4%

NetEase stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.00. 469,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,416. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $159.55. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 68,860.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,551,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538,717 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,296,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,952,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of NetEase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,803,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,553,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in NetEase by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 2,668,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,662,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research upgraded NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Arete upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTES

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.