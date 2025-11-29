Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novartis stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Novartis Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,071. The company has a market capitalization of $275.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Novartis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 82,226 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 495,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,563,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra Research raised Novartis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

