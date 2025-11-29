Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in JD.com stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

JD traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,417,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886,352. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $46.44.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $41.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $5,974,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 21.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.4% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 8,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley downgraded JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Arete upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

