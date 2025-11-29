Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Core & Main stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. 828,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Core & Main by 6,188.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 155.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,371,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,033,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

