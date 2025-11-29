Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Howmet Aerospace stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.55. The stock had a trading volume of 688,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $211.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.27.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Howmet Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $10,776,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $89,254,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

