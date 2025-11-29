Pax Dollar Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $57.48 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 57,569,455 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
