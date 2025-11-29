Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.4667.
Several research analysts have commented on BN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut Brookfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday.
Brookfield Trading Up 1.6%
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 109.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
