Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $660.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $660.0909.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,311.48. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,487.60. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $3,115,405. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.62. The company had a trading volume of 138,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.