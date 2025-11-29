AI Companions (AIC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $132.46 Million

AI Companions (AIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One AI Companions token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Companions has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. AI Companions has a market capitalization of $132.46 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90,789.70 or 0.99846275 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AI Companions Token Profile

AI Companions was first traded on September 9th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AI Companions is https://reddit.com/r// and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AI Companions’ official message board is medium.com/@aicompanions. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions.

AI Companions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.11749487 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $9,182,139.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Companions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Companions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

