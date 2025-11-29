Kava Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $137.71 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $137.71 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,847,735 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.