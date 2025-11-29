Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 22.2% – Should You Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 212,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 241,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.08.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$232.09 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.