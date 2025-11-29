Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Thursday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 28.05 and last traded at GBX 28.39. 13,083,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 2,570,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.55.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 87.25.

The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.93.

