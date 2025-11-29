Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1,566.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,624,411,000 after purchasing an additional 675,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,837,207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,340,346,000 after acquiring an additional 432,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $329.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.