Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $217.49 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

