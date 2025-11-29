MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,848.82.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,082.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,184.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,350.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.83 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.