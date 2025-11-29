British Land (LON:BLND) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 413.40 and last traded at GBX 407.03, with a volume of 8696282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 506 price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 495 price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 424 price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 308 target price on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 433.25.

British Land Stock Down 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 374.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 366.98.

British Land (LON:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 15.40 EPS for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 171.35% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

