Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,201,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 673,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
