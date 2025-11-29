Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 243930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Monument Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Monument Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

