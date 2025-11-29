Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.50.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.82. 131,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.52. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.96 and a 1 year high of $280.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

