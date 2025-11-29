Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.34.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IRWD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.3%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 248.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337,672 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 13,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,165,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,419. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $569.38 million, a P/E ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.