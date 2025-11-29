inSure DeFi Market Cap Hits $10.07 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $4.29 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00038528 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

