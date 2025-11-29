Sui (SUI) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sui (SUI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sui coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00001653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $5.52 billion and approximately $441.18 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,657.66 or 0.99907612 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui was first traded on April 12th, 2023. Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,681,325,480 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io. Sui’s official message board is blog.sui.io.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,681,325,480.198332 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.51326884 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 859 active market(s) with $578,185,890.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

