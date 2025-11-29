Astherus USDF Self Reported Market Cap Hits $164.09 Million (USDF)

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Astherus USDF has a market capitalization of $164.09 million and approximately $159.82 thousand worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Astherus USDF has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Astherus USDF token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Astherus USDF alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,657.66 or 0.99907612 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Astherus USDF Profile

Astherus USDF launched on April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 164,275,008 tokens. Astherus USDF’s official website is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex.

Buying and Selling Astherus USDF

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 164,241,372.43008308. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99885106 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astherus USDF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astherus USDF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astherus USDF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astherus USDF and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.