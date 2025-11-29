Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,929 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2%

UPS opened at $95.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

