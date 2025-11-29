AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Stake Lessened by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 700.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,547.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,962.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,941.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3,901.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $51.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

