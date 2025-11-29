Virtue Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8,146.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471,846 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,288,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,961,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,237 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,558,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

