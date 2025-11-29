1,520 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Acquired by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $218.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.56 and its 200 day moving average is $212.31. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

