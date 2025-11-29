XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.33 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $148.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77. The company has a market cap of $346.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $144.09 and a 52-week high of $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $366,569.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,347.10. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

