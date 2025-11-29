Tower One Wirls (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) versus Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Head-To-Head Review

Tower One Wirls (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) and Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wirls and Millicom International Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wirls N/A N/A N/A Millicom International Cellular 16.97% 10.32% 2.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tower One Wirls and Millicom International Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wirls 0 0 0 0 0.00 Millicom International Cellular 0 4 3 2 2.78

Valuation & Earnings

Millicom International Cellular has a consensus target price of $43.47, indicating a potential downside of 18.08%. Given Tower One Wirls’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tower One Wirls is more favorable than Millicom International Cellular.

This table compares Tower One Wirls and Millicom International Cellular”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wirls N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A Millicom International Cellular $5.59 billion 1.63 $253.00 million $6.53 8.13

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wirls. Tower One Wirls is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millicom International Cellular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Tower One Wirls on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wirls

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. The company also operates TIGO Sports for local entertainment; Tigo Money that allows its customers to send and receive money without the need for a bank account; and TIGO ONEtv for pay TV. In addition, it provides fixed services, including broadband and fixed voice; and fixed-voice and data telecommunications services, managed services, cloud and security solutions, and value-added services; and tower infrastructure and services. The company serves small, medium, and large businesses, as well as residential consumers and governmental entities. It markets its products and services under the Tigo and Tigo Business brands. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

