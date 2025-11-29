Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.81. The company has a market cap of $244.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.