Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Shattuck Labs from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shattuck Labs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 3.3%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,388,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STTK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.