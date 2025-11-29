Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.3750.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CWK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,897.96. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 85.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
