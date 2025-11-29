Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Price Hits $0.0892

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Peanut the Squirrel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peanut the Squirrel has a market capitalization of $89.15 million and $45.58 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,657.66 or 0.99907612 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Peanut the Squirrel Profile

Peanut the Squirrel’s genesis date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,851,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,851,448 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official website is www.pnutsol.com. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana.

Buying and Selling Peanut the Squirrel

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,851,356.194105. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.09088487 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $61,603,615.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

