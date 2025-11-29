Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.34 billion and approximately $324.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $14.77 or 0.00016275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 460,638,298 coins and its circulating supply is 428,969,198 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

