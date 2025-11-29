Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Shares Up 14.5% – Still a Buy?

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) was up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 205 and last traded at GBX 205. Approximately 1,308,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 416,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.

W7L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Warpaint London from GBX 700 to GBX 440 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Warpaint London from GBX 700 to GBX 510 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 322.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 8.52 EPS for the quarter. Warpaint London had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Warpaint London PLC will post 25.1837335 EPS for the current year.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

