Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.90 and last traded at GBX 20. Approximately 122,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 68,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80.

Altitude Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £15.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Altitude Group

In related news, insider Martin Roy Varley acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 per share, with a total value of £13,500. Also, insider Alexander Brennan bought 60,606 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £2,475 per share, with a total value of £149,999,850. Insiders have purchased 394,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,754,700 in the last 90 days. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

