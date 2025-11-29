Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock on October 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,397,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

