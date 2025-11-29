Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $319.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $328.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.82 and its 200-day moving average is $219.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 227,850 shares of company stock worth $58,874,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

